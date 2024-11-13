Fat Prophets Fund Gains Amid US Politics and Rising Yields

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund Ltd. (AU:FPC) has released an update.

Fat Prophets Global Contrarian Fund reported an increase in net tangible assets for October, with a notable impact from US political developments and a focus on precious metals and Japanese financials. The fund sees potential growth opportunities in Chinese equities, driven by anticipated fiscal stimulus, despite recent market volatility. As bond yields rise, the fund benefits from its strategic positions, particularly in Japanese financials and precious metals.

