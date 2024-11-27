Fat Brands announces opening of second Chicago area location

FAT announces the opening of Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Chicago in the Chatham community, in partnership with franchisee Jackie Jackson, a well-known business figure throughout the Chicago area who was recently named Small Business Administration’s Illinois small-business person of the year. “We are pleased to continue our growth throughout Illinois with an experienced small business owner like Jackie Jackson,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands (FAT)’ Fast Casual Division. “There was strong demand to get a taste of Fatburger’s iconic, made-to-order burgers when we opened in Orland Park last year and we look forward to introducing sister brand, Buffalo’s Express, to the Chatham community, providing them with award-winning wings to pair their burgers, shakes and fries with.”

