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Fastenal Earnings Up In Q2

July 14, 2026 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST), a supply chain partner, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year. The sales were primarily driven by share gains with larger customers, pricing actions, and broad-based demand across core end markets.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $382.8 million from $330.3 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.33 versus $0.29 last year.

Operating income jumped to $501.8 million from $436.1 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $2.08 billion from $2.39 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, 1.81% lesser at $46.20 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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