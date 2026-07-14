Fastenal Earnings Up In Q2

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST), a supply chain partner, on Tuesday reported higher net income in the second quarter compared with the previous year. The sales were primarily driven by share gains with larger customers, pricing actions, and broad-based demand across core end markets.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $382.8 million from $330.3 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.33 versus $0.29 last year.

Operating income jumped to $501.8 million from $436.1 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $2.08 billion from $2.39 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, 1.81% lesser at $46.20 on the Nasdaq.

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