Fastenal Co. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $339.8 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $298.7 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $2.20 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $339.8 Mln. vs. $298.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $2.20 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

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