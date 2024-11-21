News & Insights

Fast Retailing Expands Investment in U.S. Subsidiary

November 21, 2024 — 12:09 am EST

Fast Retailing Co Ltd Shs Unsponsored Hong Kong Depositary Receipt Repr 1/100th Sh (HK:6288) has released an update.

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. has increased its investment in Fast Retailing USA Technologies LLC, elevating its stake to over 10% of the company’s capital. This move aims to leverage cutting-edge technologies in the U.S. to enhance the shopping experience for its customers. Despite this strategic expansion, the company expects minimal impact on its overall financial results.

