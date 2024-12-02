Faron Pharmaceuticals Expands Cancer Study to UK

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (GB:FARN) has released an update.

Faron Pharmaceuticals has announced that its innovative cancer treatment, bexmarilimab, has received an Innovation Passport from the UK’s MHRA, allowing the expansion of its BEXMAB study to the UK. This regulatory approval is expected to accelerate research and patient access to this promising therapy for relapsed/refractory Myelodysplastic Syndrome. The move underscores Faron’s strategy to enhance its market position by advancing cutting-edge immunotherapies.

