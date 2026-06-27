Farmmi Plans Public Offering Of Class A Shares

(RTTNews) - Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a supplier of agriculture products in China and a logistics and supply chain services provider in the United States, announced plans to offer Class A ordinary shares in a public offering.

The company intends to use offering proceeds for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Offering.

The Company's Class A ordinary shares are trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FAMI".

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