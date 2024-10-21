News & Insights

Farmer Mac Schedules Conference Call for Q3 2024 Results

October 21, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

The latest update is out from Federal Agricultural ( (AGM) ).

Farmer Mac announced the upcoming conference call to discuss its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2024. This event will provide insights into Farmer Mac’s performance, appealing to those interested in financial markets and stock movements, although specific details from the press release are not included in this summary.

