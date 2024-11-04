Farmer Mac Reports Solid Q3 2024 Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( (AGM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Federal Agricultural Mortgage presented to its investors.

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a key player in the financial services sector, providing secondary market solutions to enhance access to financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. With its unique position, Farmer Mac supports a wide range of customers including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and rural electric cooperatives.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Farmer Mac highlighted its strong performance despite a slight decline in net interest income from the previous year. The company maintained a robust capital position and demonstrated the effectiveness of its diversified revenue streams in navigating market challenges.

Key financial metrics from the report include a total business volume of $28.5 billion, a net interest income of $86.8 million, and a net income attributable to common stockholders of $42.3 million. Additionally, Farmer Mac’s core earnings stood at $44.9 million, or $4.10 per diluted share, showcasing a stable earnings performance. The net effective spread saw a 2% increase year-over-year, reflecting improved margins.

Looking ahead, Farmer Mac’s management remains focused on leveraging its strong capital base and low-cost funding to explore growth opportunities within agriculture and rural infrastructure markets. The company aims to continue delivering value to its stockholders while effectively managing its balance sheet amidst evolving economic conditions.

