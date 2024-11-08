Farmer Brothers Coffee Sees Sales Growth Amid Losses

Farmer Brothers ( (FARM) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Farmer Brothers presented to its investors.

Farmer Brothers Coffee Co., established in 1912, is a prominent national coffee roaster and distributor, serving a diverse clientele with coffee, tea, and culinary products, known for its focus on sustainability and extensive beverage planning services. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Farmer Brothers reported net sales of $85.1 million, representing a 4% increase from the previous year, alongside a significant gross margin increase to 43.9%. Despite this improvement, the company faced a net loss of $5 million, though it saw a positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million. Key highlights from the quarter include ongoing efforts in SKU rationalization, brand enhancement, and route optimization, all aimed at driving growth and profitability. Looking ahead, Farmer Brothers remains committed to enhancing top-line growth and sustainable profitability, navigating macroeconomic challenges while capitalizing on its strategic initiatives to unlock long-term potential.

