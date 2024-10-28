News & Insights

Stocks

Farmacosmo Sees Growth in Retail and Digital Health

October 28, 2024 — 05:52 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Farmacosmo S.P.A. (IT:COSMO) has released an update.

Farmacosmo S.P.A. has reported a decrease in total group revenues by 10.6% for the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to a strategic reduction in the B2B channel. However, the company is seeing growth in its retail and digital health segments, with the ContactU telepsychology platform showing significant progress. Farmacosmo’s emphasis on high-margin channels and customer loyalty strategies is evident as they continue to focus on retail and digital health initiatives.

For further insights into IT:COSMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.