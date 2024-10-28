Farmacosmo Sees Growth in Retail and Digital Health

Farmacosmo S.P.A. (IT:COSMO) has released an update.

Farmacosmo S.P.A. has reported a decrease in total group revenues by 10.6% for the first nine months of 2024, primarily due to a strategic reduction in the B2B channel. However, the company is seeing growth in its retail and digital health segments, with the ContactU telepsychology platform showing significant progress. Farmacosmo’s emphasis on high-margin channels and customer loyalty strategies is evident as they continue to focus on retail and digital health initiatives.

