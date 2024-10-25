Farmacosmo Expands Stake in FarmaWoW Portal

Farmacosmo S.P.A. (IT:COSMO) has released an update.

Farmacosmo S.P.A. is set to acquire the remaining 49% stake in FRCM1 S.r.l., the owner of the FarmaWoW e-commerce portal, from Laboratorio Farmaceutico Erfo for 151,900 euros. This move is part of Farmacosmo’s strategy to enhance the portal’s presence in the Pharma & Beauty sectors, leveraging economies of scale achieved across its other platforms. The acquisition aligns with Farmacosmo’s commitment to expanding its digital health portfolio, focusing on innovative logistics and customer engagement.

