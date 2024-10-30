Farm Pride Foods Advances Recovery and Financial Stability

Farm Pride Foods Limited (AU:FRM) has released an update.

Farm Pride Foods Limited has reported progress in recovering its farms affected by avian influenza and successfully raised $6.165 million through a rights issue. The company also converted some director loans to equity and extended its finance facilities to support biosecurity enhancements and operational efficiency. Despite a temporary drop in production, Farm Pride remains committed to improving productivity and financial stability.

