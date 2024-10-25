Faraday Future signs development pact for future Ras Al Khaimah headquarters

Faraday Future (FFIE) has officially announced a co-investment agreement with Master Investment Group, owned by Sheikh Abdulla Al Qassimi, a member of the royal family and deputy chairman of customs in Ras Al Khaimah. This collaboration is for the development of the company’s future headquarters in Ras Al Khaimah, a region within the United Arab Emirates, or UAE. This development signifies the progression of Faraday Future into the operational phase following the launch of its Middle East strategy last November, facilitating operational and sales activities within the UAE. Master Investment Group aims to commence construction in Ras Al Khaimah by the end of this year and the company aims to occupy the premises by late 2025 or early 2026. Tin Mok, the Head of FF UAE, representing Faraday Future Middle East, has signed a lease agreement with the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, or RAKEZ, for a business location that will include office space and an engineering workshop. Matthias Aydt, the global CEO of Faraday Future, has signed a reservation agreement with RAKEZ for an in-construction facility of 108,000 square feet, which will serve as a future operational hub.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FFIE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.