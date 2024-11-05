News & Insights

Faraday Future filed to sell up to 29.66M shares from time to time

November 05, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Faraday Future (FFIE) on November 1 filed a prospectus with the SEC to sell from time to time up to an aggregate of 29,659,781 shares. The company registered the securities for resale pursuant to the selling securityholders’ registration rights.

