Faraday Future Affirms 100 Sets Of Fuji Vehicle Body Parts For FF 91 2.0 Production

(RTTNews) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), a startup technology company, Monday announced that 100 sets of Fuji vehicle body parts for producing the FF 91 2.0 will be received at FF ieFactory in Hanford, California.

The company's first Faraday X or FX prototype mules are ready to be shipped, showing its progress in advancing its FX brand strategy while continuing to produce the FF 91 2.0 at its FF ieFactory.

Global CEO of Faraday Future Matthias Aydt said, "We continue to work toward strengthening our supplier network and to enhance production capabilities."

Friday, FFIE had closed its regular trading 3.82% lesser at $1.51 on the Nasdaq. In the extended trading, FFIE dropped 2% further to $1.48.

