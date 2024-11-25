News & Insights

Markets
FFIE

Faraday Future Affirms 100 Sets Of Fuji Vehicle Body Parts For FF 91 2.0 Production

November 25, 2024 — 01:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE), a startup technology company, Monday announced that 100 sets of Fuji vehicle body parts for producing the FF 91 2.0 will be received at FF ieFactory in Hanford, California.

The company's first Faraday X or FX prototype mules are ready to be shipped, showing its progress in advancing its FX brand strategy while continuing to produce the FF 91 2.0 at its FF ieFactory.

Global CEO of Faraday Future Matthias Aydt said, "We continue to work toward strengthening our supplier network and to enhance production capabilities."

Friday, FFIE had closed its regular trading 3.82% lesser at $1.51 on the Nasdaq. In the extended trading, FFIE dropped 2% further to $1.48.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FFIE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.