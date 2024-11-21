Far East Holdings Announces Share Consolidation and Rights Issue

Far East Holdings International Ltd. (HK:0036) has released an update.

Far East Holdings International Ltd. is set to hold an extraordinary general meeting on December 13, 2024, to discuss a share consolidation where every ten existing shares will be consolidated into one. Additionally, the company plans a rights issue to allot new shares at a subscription price of HK$0.334 per share, aiming to raise capital and enhance shareholder value. This move could impact the stock’s trading dynamics on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, attracting the attention of investors.

