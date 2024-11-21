Far East Gold’s Major Shareholder Change: TME Group Exits

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.

Far East Gold Ltd has announced that TME Group Pte Ltd has ceased to be a substantial shareholder in the company as of November 11, 2024. This change may prompt investors to reevaluate their positions as shifts in substantial holdings can influence market perceptions. Stakeholders in the financial markets should keep an eye on any potential impacts on Far East Gold’s stock performance.

