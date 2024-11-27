News & Insights

Far East Gold Secures Strategic Funding Approval

November 27, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.

Far East Gold Ltd has received the green light from the Foreign Investment Review Board for its strategic funding agreement with Xingye Gold, paving the way for further development of its copper and gold projects in Australia and Indonesia. The approval marks a crucial step towards realizing project development by 2025, contingent on shareholder approval for the final tranche. This partnership highlights the company’s growing potential in the precious metals sector.

