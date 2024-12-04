Far East Gold Ltd Issues Shares to Directors

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.

Far East Gold Ltd has announced the issuance of shares to its directors following shareholder approval, as per an update to a previous announcement. This move is part of the company’s strategy to align the interests of its leadership with shareholders and foster long-term growth. Investors will be watching closely to see how this impacts the company’s stock performance on the ASX.

