Markets

Fannie Mae Q2 Net Income Rises

July 29, 2026 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA.PK), also known as Fannie Mae, announced its second quarter-financial results, reporting a net income of $3.982 billion, or $0.03 a share, compared to $3.317 billion, or $0.00 a share, in the prior year.

Net revenues for the period rose to $7.565 billion from last year's $7.241 billion, primarily driven by higher net interest income from portfolios and higher net deferred guaranty fee income.

Commenting on the report, Chief Financial Officer Chryssa Halley stated that the results reflect the company's stable revenue base and continued expense and capital discipline.

FNMA closed trading at $6.12, up 0.49 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.