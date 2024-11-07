Fangdd Network prices $5M registered direct offering at 70c per share

Fangdd Network (DUO) Group Ltd. announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors for the issuance and sale by the company of $5M of Class A ordinary shares at a price of 7oc per share in a registered direct offering. The company has engaged MM Global Securities, Inc. as its exclusive placement agent in connection with this offering.

