News & Insights

Markets
CART

Family Dollar Partners Instacart To Accept SNAP/EBT Payments For Online Orders

October 03, 2024 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Family Dollar Stores, LLC, a subsidiary of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), announced Thursday a partnership with grocery technology company Instacart (CART) to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program's Electronic Benefit Transfer (SNAP/EBT) payments for online orders.

Prior to the collaboration, Family Dollar stores accepted SNAP/EBT payments from customers in-person. Now, through Instacart, customers can use the newly accepted payment method to purchase SNAP-eligible items on Family Dollar's mobile app and storefront page.

Customers can also shop using SNAP/EBT payments on the Family Dollar storefront on the Instacart app and website. Instacart delivers directly to customers' doorsteps, bringing a new level of convenience to the Family Dollar shopping experience.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CART
DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.