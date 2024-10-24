News & Insights

Falcon’s Beyond Global Secures New Financial Agreements

October 24, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Falcon’s Beyond Global ( (FBYD) ) has provided an update.

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. has revamped its financial agreements, securing a $15 million revolving line of credit and a $14.76 million loan with Infinite Acquisitions Partners LLC. The credit line, maturing in 2034, offers flexibility with an option to prepay without penalties, while both agreements ensure compliance with financial regulations. These strategic moves aim to enhance Falcon’s financial maneuverability and stability, appealing to investors eyeing promising opportunities in the financial market.

