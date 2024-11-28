News & Insights

Falcon Metals Issues Unquoted Employee Incentive Options

November 28, 2024 — 09:58 pm EST

Falcon Metals Ltd (AU:FAL) has released an update.

Falcon Metals Ltd has announced the issuance of 2,520,000 unquoted equity securities in the form of options, with expiration dates in 2027 and 2028, aimed at incentivizing employees. These options, set at an exercise price of $0.38, highlight Falcon Metals’ strategic moves to align interests and enhance shareholder value. Investors interested in the company’s growth prospects might find this development noteworthy.

