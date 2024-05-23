Falcon Metals Advances Gold Projects in Victoria

Falcon Metals Ltd (AU:FAL) has released an update.

Falcon Metals Ltd has expanded its influence in the gold sector by securing an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in a portion of the Macorna Gold Project, alongside successful applications for four additional areas in Victoria’s Bendigo Zone. The company is committed to drilling 50 aircore holes over the next 20 months at Macorna and expects to release further drilling results from their Pyramid Hill Gold Project within the next 3-4 weeks. These strategic moves aim to strengthen Falcon’s position west of the Whitelaw Fault, with comprehensive reviews planned post current season’s drilling results.

