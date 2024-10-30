Falcon Gold Delays Financial Filings Amid Audit Issues

Falcon Gold (TSE:FG) has released an update.

Falcon Gold Corp. has announced a brief delay in filing its financial statements and related documents due to issues with its new auditors obtaining necessary information. The company has been granted a management cease trade order by the British Columbia Securities Commission to allow continued trading of its shares, and expects to resolve the delay by November 30, 2024.

