Fairfax Financial’s Upcoming Q3 Results Discussion

Fairfax Financial Holdings is set to release its third quarter 2024 results on October 31, with a conference call scheduled for November 1 to discuss the outcomes. The company is primarily involved in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, along with investment management through its subsidiaries.

