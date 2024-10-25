News & Insights

Fairfax Financial’s Upcoming Q3 Results Discussion

October 25, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSE:FFH) has released an update.

Fairfax Financial Holdings is set to release its third quarter 2024 results on October 31, with a conference call scheduled for November 1 to discuss the outcomes. The company is primarily involved in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, along with investment management through its subsidiaries.

