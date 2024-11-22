Fairfax Financial Raises C$700 Million through Notes Offering

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSE:FFH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fairfax Financial Holdings has successfully raised C$700 million through a senior notes offering, with plans to use the proceeds for redeeming certain preferred shares and other corporate purposes. The offering, led by major financial institutions, includes notes maturing in 2034 and 2054. This move reflects Fairfax’s strategic financial management aimed at optimizing its capital structure.

For further insights into TSE:FFH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.