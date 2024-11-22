News & Insights

Fairfax Financial Raises C$700 Million through Notes Offering

November 22, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSE:FFH) has released an update.

Fairfax Financial Holdings has successfully raised C$700 million through a senior notes offering, with plans to use the proceeds for redeeming certain preferred shares and other corporate purposes. The offering, led by major financial institutions, includes notes maturing in 2034 and 2054. This move reflects Fairfax’s strategic financial management aimed at optimizing its capital structure.

