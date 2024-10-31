News & Insights

Fairchild Gold Advances with Private Placement

October 31, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Fairchild Gold Corp. (TSE:FAIR) has released an update.

Fairchild Gold Corp. has closed the second tranche of its private placement, raising $105,000 to support exploration at its Copper Chief Project in Nevada. The offering included 1,750,000 units, each comprising one common share and one share purchase warrant. The company aims to raise up to $900,000 through additional tranches, pending regulatory approval.

