Is FAGIX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you have been looking for High Yield - Bonds funds, a place to start could be Fidelity Capital & Income Fund (FAGIX). FAGIX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

FAGIX is part of the High Yield - Bonds section, which is a segment that boasts many possible options. Often referred to as "junk" bonds,High Yield - Bonds funds sit below investment grade, meaning they are at a high default risk compared to their investment grade peers. However, one advantage to junk bonds is that they generally pay out higher yields while posing similar interest rate risks to their investment grade counterparts.

History of Fund/Manager

FAGIX is a part of the Fidelity family of funds, a company based out of Boston, MA. Fidelity Capital & Income Fund debuted in November of 1977. Since then, FAGIX has accumulated assets of about $16.02 billion, according to the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Mark Notkin, has been in charge of the fund since July of 2003.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 7.08%, and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 12.93%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 4.04%, the standard deviation of FAGIX over the past three years is 5.41%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 7.52% compared to the category average of 6.05%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Expenses

FAGIX carries a beta of 0.15, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a positive alpha of 6.03, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, FAGIX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.62% compared to the category average of 0.87%. So, FAGIX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into consideration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Fidelity Capital & Income Fund ( FAGIX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Fidelity Capital & Income Fund ( FAGIX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Want even more information about FAGIX? Then go over to Zacks.com and check out our mutual fund comparison tool, and all of the other great features that we have to help you with your mutual fund analysis for additional information. Want to learn even more? We have a full suite of tools on stocks that you can use to find the best choices for your portfolio too, no matter what kind of investor you are.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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