Faes Farma Boosts Dividend Amid Expansion Plans

Faes Farma’s board has approved a 5.1% increase in its cash dividend to 0.041 euros per share, to be paid in January 2025, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining a substantial payout ratio amid its international expansion plans.

