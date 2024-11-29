Faes Farma Boosts Dividend Amid Expansion Plans

Faes Farma (ES:FAE) has released an update.
Faes Farma’s board has approved a 5.1% increase in its cash dividend to 0.041 euros per share, to be paid in January 2025, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining a substantial payout ratio amid its international expansion plans.
