FAE Technology Names New Advisor Amid Growth

October 24, 2024 — 11:19 am EDT

Fae Technology S.P.A (IT:FAE) has released an update.

FAE Technology S.p.A., an Italian electronics leader, has announced Alantra as its new Euronext Growth Advisor, effective October 25, 2024. The company, known for its focus on innovation and sustainability, achieved a significant revenue growth of 56.5% in 2023, reaching 61.7 million euros. This move aligns with FAE Technology’s strategic expansion in the electronics sector, including partnerships with industry and academia.

