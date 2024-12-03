News & Insights

FAE Technology Expands with IpTronix Acquisition

December 03, 2024 — 12:19 pm EST

Fae Technology S.P.A (IT:FAE) has released an update.

FAE Technology has approved a capital increase of up to €2 million to facilitate the acquisition of IpTronix, with the new shares priced at a premium. The move will see IpTronix’s Dario Pennisi and Paola Guzzi become strategic partners in FAE Technology, aligning with the company’s growth in the electronics sector. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster FAE Technology’s position in the market, with the new shares expected to trade on Euronext Growth Milan.

