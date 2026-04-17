Fading Haven Demand Hits Dollar: ETFs to Consider Now

The greenback strengthened as a key safe-haven asset amid heightened risk aversion during the Middle East conflict. However, following the ceasefire announcement, that trend has begun to reverse. Growing optimism around a potential long-term truce has lifted U.S. markets, prompting investors to rotate away from safe-haven assets and putting additional pressure on the dollar.

The CBOE Volatility Index, which reflects market expectations of near-term volatility conveyed by S&P 500 Index option prices, has fallen nearly 9.69% over the past five days and 17.25% over the past month, underscoring declining volatility in the markets.

According to TradingView, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen 0.81% over the past five days and 1.49% over the past month. The index has also recorded an all-time decline of 18.20%. The U.S. dollar is heading toward its second straight weekly loss, pressured by a shift away from safe-haven assets as investors embrace risk sentiment amid a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon and expectations of fresh diplomatic talks between Washington and Iran, as per Reuters.

According to Deutsche Bank AG and Wells Fargo, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, the dollar’s safe-haven rally tied to geopolitical tensions is likely nearing its end, as ceasefire talks revive the appetite for risk. Market positioning reflects this shift, with investors raising dollar hedging ratios to a two-year high, per State Street Corp., while options data shows sentiment toward the dollar has weakened to its least bullish level in weeks.

Additionally, as per the abovementioned Yahoo Finance article, market participants also note a growing view that President Trump could prefer a weaker dollar to boost export competitiveness, despite the administration’s repeated commitment to a “strong dollar” stance.

Diversification Trends Put Further Pressure on the Greenback

Volatility in the world’s biggest economy, coupled with improving risk sentiment on hopes of a ceasefire, can dampen investor appetite for U.S. assets, putting downward pressure on the U.S. dollar. As capital increasingly flows into global funds, demand for the greenback softens, potentially weighing on its value.

ETFs to Consider

Since currency markets are often driven by shifts in sentiment rather than traditional supply-demand fundamentals, a weakening dollar makes portfolio diversification and hedging even more essential for investors.

Investors can both hedge against a weakening dollar and tap into opportunities that thrive when the greenback slips by increasing their exposure to the following funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund CEW

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy Fund employs an active strategy and provides exposure to various emerging currencies worldwide relative to the U.S. dollar, making it a quality fund to invest in.

The fund has exposure to the currencies of China, Brazil, Hungary, Thailand, Colombia and Mexico, which comprise the top six countries, among others. CEW has amassed an asset base of $15.6 million and charges an annual fee of 0.55%.

Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish Fund UDN

Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish Fund offers exposure to a basket of currencies relative to the greenback, rising when the dollar depreciates. UDN is an appropriate option for investors with a bearish outlook on the U.S. dollar. UDN has amassed an asset base of $143.2 million and charges an annual fee of 0.68%.

Emerging Market and Global Equity ETFs

A weakening greenback further fuels interest in global equity funds. Investors may consider increasing exposure to global equity funds, both to benefit from broader geographic diversification and to capitalize on a weakening dollar.

According to LSEG Lipper data, as quoted on Reuters, investor appetite for global equity funds strengthened further, with global equity funds logging the fourth straight week of inflows through April 15. The shift was underpinned by growing confidence in a faster resolution to the Iran conflict, resulting in net allocations of $31.26 billion, marking the highest weekly inflow since March 25.

Investors can consider funds likeVanguard Total International Stock ETF VXUS and Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund VEU.

Those willing to take on slightly more risk can increase their exposure to emerging market ETFs, unlocking the potential for higher returns. Per LSEG Lipper data, investor interest in emerging markets remained firm for a second consecutive week, with $3.63 billion flowing into equity funds.

Funds like iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF EEM can be considered.

Precious Metal ETFs

A weaker dollar makes certain precious metals attractive. A weaker U.S. dollar generally leads to higher demand for precious metals, pushing their price upward as it becomes more affordable for buyers holding other currencies.

Per LSEG Lipper data, gold and precious metals commodity funds maintained their popularity for a third continuous month, pulling in about $822 million in the week through April 15, as quoted on the abovementioned Reuters.

Funds like abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF GLTR and Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund DBP give broader exposure to precious metals.

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iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM): ETF Research Reports

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG): ETF Research Reports

Invesco DB Precious Metals ETF (DBP): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (VEU): ETF Research Reports

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (GLTR): ETF Research Reports

WisdomTree Emerging Currency Strategy ETF (CEW): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (VXUS): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.