Fadel Partners Revises Revenue Forecast Amid Growth in New Bookings

Fadel Partners, Inc., a leader in cloud-based brand compliance software, has revised its FY 24 revenue forecast down to $13 million due to the loss of a major customer opportunity and delayed projects. Despite these setbacks, the company has seen significant growth in new license bookings, securing $1.3 million year-to-date, with promising customer renewals and a stable cash outlook for FY 25. Fadel remains confident in its financial health, bolstered by recent customer wins and strategic cost-saving measures.

