News & Insights

Stocks

Fadel Partners Revises Revenue Forecast Amid Growth in New Bookings

November 07, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fadel Partners, Inc. (GB:FADL) has released an update.

Fadel Partners, Inc., a leader in cloud-based brand compliance software, has revised its FY 24 revenue forecast down to $13 million due to the loss of a major customer opportunity and delayed projects. Despite these setbacks, the company has seen significant growth in new license bookings, securing $1.3 million year-to-date, with promising customer renewals and a stable cash outlook for FY 25. Fadel remains confident in its financial health, bolstered by recent customer wins and strategic cost-saving measures.

For further insights into GB:FADL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.