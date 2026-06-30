Markets
FDS

FactSet Research Joins Hands With Google Cloud To Bring Advanced AI To Financial Intelligence

June 30, 2026 — 07:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FactSet Research Systems Inc.(FDS), a financial data and AI solutions provider, on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to create AI-powered solutions for the financial industry.

Sanoke Viswanathan, CEO of FactSet, said: "AI is fundamentally shifting how financial professionals access data, derive insights, and make decisions. Together with Google Cloud, we are putting trusted financial data and advanced AI capabilities to work, empowering our clients with more intuitive, connected, and intelligent agents."

The collaboration will support FactSet's AI vision by delivering agentic experiences across the investment and deal-making lifecycles. The two companies will meet a growing demand for workflow-specific agentic solutions from financial firms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.