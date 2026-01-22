Markets
FactSet Enters Multiyear Market Data Partnership With Barclays

January 22, 2026 — 10:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) has announced on Thursday a multiyear agreement with Barclays as part of the bank's long-term market data strategy, reinforcing our shared commitment to advancing data-driven innovation in global capital markets.

Through this collaboration, FDS will provide Barclays with access to our comprehensive suite of financial data, advanced analytics, and enabling technology solutions to support the delivery of enhanced insights to its global client base.

The partnership reflects the evolving role of market data, where institutions increasingly collaborate to co-create capabilities that drive competitive advantage.

FDS is currently trading at $288.22 up $4.09 or 1.44 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

