FactSet to acquire Irwin from K1 Investment, terms undisclosed

October 29, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

K1 Investment Management announced that its portfolio company Irwin, a provider of investor relations and capital markets software, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by FactSet (FDS). The transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks and marks K1’s second exit to a publicly traded strategic buyer since the summer. Since K1’s initial investment in 2021, Irwin grew revenue by 4x by introducing new products such as Irwin IQ, expanding into the European market, and securing partnerships with groups such as FactSet and New York Stock Exchange. K1 has realized over $2.9B in enterprise value year-to-date through notable exits including GoCanvas and Axcient.

