Factors to Note Ahead of Plexus (PLXS) Q3 Earnings Release

Plexus Corp PLXS is slated to report fiscal third-quarter 2024 results on Jul 24.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $979.9 million, which suggests a decline of 4.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $1.28, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 3%.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9%, on average.



For fiscal third-quarter 2024, the company projects revenues between $960 million and $1 billion. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.22-$1.37.

Plexus Corp. Price and EPS Surprise

Plexus Corp. price-eps-surprise | Plexus Corp. Quote

Factors to Note

Plexus’ performance in the fiscal third quarter is likely to have benefited from healthy demand from the aerospace and defense market sector and a recovering semiconductor capital equipment vertical. PLXS expects Aerospace/Defense sector revenues to improve sequentially by a high single digit in the third quarter, attributed to strength in the defense, security and space subsectors.



Continued new program ramp up is another tailwind. In the last reported quarter, Plexus secured 32 manufacturing contracts, worth $255 million in annualized revenues when fully ramped into production.



PLXS expects flat revenues for its Healthcare/Life Sciences sector due to near-term demand weakness and inventory corrections.



The company anticipates the Industrial sector to report flat revenues in the fiscal third quarter. Inventory corrections are weighing on demand from various subsectors, which are expected to have offset incremental increases in the semiconductor capital and broadband communications sectors.



Uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions, geopolitical instability and volatile supply-chain issues remain headwinds. Customer concentration risks and stiff competition are additional concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for PLXS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here.



PLXS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Philip Morris International Inc. PM has an Earnings ESP of +1.42% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



PM is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Jul 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PM’s to-be-reported quarter’s EPS and revenues is pegged at $1.55 and $9.13 billion, respectively. Shares of PM have gained 9.7% in the past year.



NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP has an Earnings ESP of +8.11% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. NEP is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Jul 24.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEP’s to-be-reported quarter’s EPS and revenues is pegged at 59 cents and $367 million, respectively. Shares of NEP have lost 54.7% in the past year.



Packaging Corporation of America PKG has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. PKG is set to report quarterly figures on Jul 23.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKG’s to-be-reported quarter’s EPS and revenues is pegged at $2.11 and $2.03 billion, respectively. Shares of PKG have surged 37.9% in the past year.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Plexus Corp. (PLXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.