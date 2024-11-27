Facephi Boosts Saudi Cybersecurity with HAMI Partnership

Facephi Biometria SA (ES:FACE) has released an update.

Facephi Biometría has formed a strategic alliance with Saudi Arabia’s HAMI to enhance digital security across sectors such as finance and healthcare, supporting the nation’s Vision 2030 digital transformation goals. This partnership will integrate Facephi’s identity verification solutions with HAMI’s cybersecurity technologies, marking a significant step in Facephi’s international expansion strategy.

