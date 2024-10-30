News & Insights

Stocks

Facephi Biometria SA’s Impressive Growth in 2024

October 30, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Facephi Biometria SA (ES:FACE) has released an update.

Facephi Biometria SA reported a 20% increase in turnover, reaching €11.7 million in the first half of 2024, as the company continues its international expansion and market diversification. With a focus on achieving faster growth and strengthening cash flow, Facephi has made strategic alliances in APAC and EMEA regions. The management team is optimistic about future growth, expecting significant improvements in 2025.

For further insights into ES:FACE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.