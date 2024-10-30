Facephi Biometria SA’s Impressive Growth in 2024

Facephi Biometria SA (ES:FACE) has released an update.

Facephi Biometria SA reported a 20% increase in turnover, reaching €11.7 million in the first half of 2024, as the company continues its international expansion and market diversification. With a focus on achieving faster growth and strengthening cash flow, Facephi has made strategic alliances in APAC and EMEA regions. The management team is optimistic about future growth, expecting significant improvements in 2025.

