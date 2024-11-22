Facephi Biometria Announces Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Facephi Biometria SA (ES:FACE) has released an update.
Facephi Biometria SA has scheduled an Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for December 22, 2024, in Alicante. The agenda includes a proposed capital increase by set-off of credits and the issuance of new shares. Shareholders are encouraged to review related documents and exercise their right to request information prior to the meeting.
