Facephi Biometria Announces Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting

Facephi Biometria SA (ES:FACE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Facephi Biometria SA has scheduled an Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting for December 22, 2024, in Alicante. The agenda includes a proposed capital increase by set-off of credits and the issuance of new shares. Shareholders are encouraged to review related documents and exercise their right to request information prior to the meeting.

For further insights into ES:FACE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.