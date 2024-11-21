Facephi and IATA Pioneer Digital Air Travel Innovation

Facephi Biometria SA (ES:FACE) has released an update.
Facephi Biometría has partnered with the International Air Transport Association to successfully demonstrate a fully digital travel experience using biometric authentication, eliminating the need for physical documents. This initiative showcases Facephi’s innovative leadership and strategic expansion into the Travel and Transportation sector, promising a future of seamless and efficient air travel. The project underscores the potential for digital identity technology to transform the passenger experience globally.
