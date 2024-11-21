News & Insights

Stocks

Facephi and IATA Pioneer Digital Air Travel Innovation

November 21, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Facephi Biometria SA (ES:FACE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Facephi Biometría has partnered with the International Air Transport Association to successfully demonstrate a fully digital travel experience using biometric authentication, eliminating the need for physical documents. This initiative showcases Facephi’s innovative leadership and strategic expansion into the Travel and Transportation sector, promising a future of seamless and efficient air travel. The project underscores the potential for digital identity technology to transform the passenger experience globally.

For further insights into ES:FACE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.