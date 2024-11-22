Fab-Form Industries Unveils Innovative Fabric Column Form

Fab-Form (TSE:FBF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fab-Form Industries Ltd has filed a patent for a new method of installing its fabric column form, Fast-Tube, featuring a key component called KLiP that ensures correct alignment and eliminates column wrinkling. This advancement aims to improve the product’s ease of use and reliability, facilitating global adoption. The company will showcase these innovations at the World of Concrete trade show in January 2025.

For further insights into TSE:FBF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.