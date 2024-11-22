News & Insights

Fab-Form Industries Unveils Innovative Fabric Column Form

November 22, 2024

Fab-Form (TSE:FBF) has released an update.

Fab-Form Industries Ltd has filed a patent for a new method of installing its fabric column form, Fast-Tube, featuring a key component called KLiP that ensures correct alignment and eliminates column wrinkling. This advancement aims to improve the product’s ease of use and reliability, facilitating global adoption. The company will showcase these innovations at the World of Concrete trade show in January 2025.

