FAA issues final rule for pilot training, qualifications for powered lifts

The Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, said it is “ready for powered lift, which will be the first completely new category of civil aircraft since helicopters were introduced in the 1940s. Powered lift operations include air taxis, cargo delivery and a variety of operations within urban and rural areas.” The agency has issued a final rule for the qualifications and training that instructors and pilots must have to fly aircraft in this “powered-lift” category, which have characteristics of both airplanes and helicopters. The rule also addresses their operational requirements, including minimum safe altitudes and required visibility. The rule is the final piece in the puzzle for safely introducing these aircraft in the near term. The rule makes changes to numerous existing regulations and establishes a Special Federal Aviation Regulation with new requirements to facilitate instructor and pilot certification and training; applies helicopter operating requirements to some phases of flight and adopts a performance-based approach to certain operating rules; allows pilots to train in powered-lift with a single set of flight controls; legacy rules require two flight controls – one for the student and one for the instructor. Publicly traded companies in the space include Joby Aviation (JOBY) and Archer Aviation (ACHR).

