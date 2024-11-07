FAA to boost oversight as Boeing prepares to resume 737 production, Reuters says

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it will boost oversight as Boeing (BA) prepares to resume 737 MAX production following a 53-day strike that ended earlier this week, according to Reuters. The FAA said Administrator Mike Whitaker spoke with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg this week and stressed the importance of Boeing using its system for managing safety risks as it resumes production. The agency noted it maintained its enhanced on-site presence at Boeing factories throughout the strike “and will further strengthen and target our oversight as the company begins its return-to-work plan.”

