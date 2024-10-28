News & Insights

Stocks

F5 Networks Reports Strong Growth and Leadership Changes

October 28, 2024 — 04:31 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

F5 Networks ( (FFIV) ) just unveiled an update.

F5, Inc. announced impressive financial results for its fiscal year 2024, with a notable 19% increase in Q4 software revenue, reflecting the company’s successful transformation into a leader in the hybrid multicloud sector. The board also approved an additional $1 billion for a share repurchase program, highlighting the company’s strong financial position and commitment to enhancing shareholder value. This news, coupled with the strategic appointment of Edward Cooper Werner as EVP and CFO, signals F5’s robust growth trajectory and strategic focus on innovation and market expansion.

For a thorough assessment of FFIV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FFIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.