F5 names John Maddison as chief product marketing and tech alliances officer

F5 (FFIV) announced the appointment of John Maddison as the company’s new Chief Product Marketing and Technology Alliances Officer, reporting to CEO Francois Locoh-Donou. Maddison will lead a new organization responsible for increasing F5’s market impact and delivering on the company’s brand promise through its products and partnerships. “For over 25 years, F5’s brand has been synonymous with the security and delivery of mission-critical applications for the world’s largest organizations,” said Locoh-Donou. “John’s deep understanding of cybersecurity and cloud, along with his proven track record of driving growth, will be a tremendous asset as we evolve our portfolio to address the hybrid, multicloud, and AI-driven complexity our customers face today.” Maddison brings more than 30 years of experience in cybersecurity and telecommunications, having most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Product Strategy at Fortinet (FTNT).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.