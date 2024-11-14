F5 Expands AI Portfolio: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

F5 FFIV shares have gained 41% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Internet - Software Industry, Zacks Computer and Technology Sector and the S&P 500 index’s return of 14.3%, 11.7 and 12.7%, respectively. FFIV’s outperformance reflects investors’ confidence in the company’s growth on the back of its innovative AI portfolio.

FFIV recently provided access to its AI Gateway. F5’s AI Gateway is a containerized solution designed to streamline and secure connections between applications, APIs and large language models to support enterprise AI installation.

FFIV’s AI Gateway solution reduces costs, counters threats and ensures compliance. The solution further integrates with F5’s NGINX and BIG-IP platforms, enabling deployment across any cloud or data center.

Earlier, F5 announced the availability of BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes. The BIG-IP Next for Kubernetes is an AI application delivery and security solution that enables service providers and large enterprises to centrally control, secure and streamline data traffic in their large-scale AI infrastructures. This year, F5 also partnered with Intel INTC and Portkey.ai to extend its AI expertise.

FFIV combined its NGINX with Intel’s OpenVINO toolkit and Infrastructure Processing Units to improve AI applications. F5 also provided its customers with better tools by combining its Distributed Cloud Services with Portkey.ai’s AI gateway and observability suite.

F5 Faces Macroeconomic and Competitive Pressure

Although F5 has a competitive edge in the application delivery, security and performance optimization space with products like ARX, BIG-IP and VIPRION, it faces significant challenges from Cisco CSCO Systems, given the dominance of the CSCO in the overall networking market.

While F5 is a specialist in application delivery, load balancing and application security, Cisco is a broader player in network infrastructure, security and cloud solutions. They overlap in areas, such as load balancing, network security and cloud services. Cisco has tremendous engineering and marketing resources at its disposal. FFIV also faces competition from Cloudflare NET, Microsoft’s Azure Application Gateway and Fortinet.

F5’s BIG-IP and NGINX products face direct competition from Cloudflare's Web Application Firewall solution and DDoS mitigation services. Like F5, Azure Application Gateway offers WAF capabilities, whereas Fortinet’s FortiGate offers load balancing and traffic management capabilities like F5’s BIG-IP.

Alongside competitive pressure, F5’s near-term prospects also face challenges from softening IT spending. Still-high interest rates and protracted inflationary conditions have impacted consumer spending. On the other hand, enterprises are postponing their large IT spending plans due to a weakening global economy amid ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues. This does not bode well for F5’s prospects in the near term.

These factors have pressured FFIV's revenues, leading the company to set modest fiscal 2025 sales growth expectations of only 4-5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $2.94 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.57%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $14.20, suggesting a year-over-year growth of 6.2%.

What Should Investors Do?

Although FFIV faces multiple headwinds from both its competition and macroeconomic conditions, it is navigating the application delivery, security and performance optimization space with innovative AI products.

Considering all these factors, we suggest investors to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

